Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $4,899,484. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 206.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.54. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $143.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

