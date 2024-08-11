Saitama (SAITAMA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Saitama has a total market cap of $54.09 million and $1.22 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,940,470,620 coins and its circulating supply is 42,205,415,676 coins. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,940,470,620.360596 with 42,205,415,676.38912 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00133542 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,147,835.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

