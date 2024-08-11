SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $131.84 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,876.31 or 0.98164254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01585704 USD and is up 10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,682.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

