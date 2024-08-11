Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.91. 2,261,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after buying an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 380,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

