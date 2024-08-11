Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 2,261,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

