Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.73. 632,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,854. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

