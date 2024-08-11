Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-3.050 EPS.

Sealed Air Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of SEE traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. 5,738,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

