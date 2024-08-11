Serum (SRM) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $918,588.92 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

