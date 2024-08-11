SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,342 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $101,319,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.97. 1,060,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

