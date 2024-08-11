SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1,438.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. 1,343,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,708. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

