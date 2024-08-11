SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 130.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. 718,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $137.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.45.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.10.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

