SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 395.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,067 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 537,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

