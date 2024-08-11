SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,963 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.47% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 859,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,986,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 527,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 448,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 519,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 102,373 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

EWS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.