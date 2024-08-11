Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHLS. Citigroup lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.76.

SHLS stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

