Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Posts Earnings Results

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

