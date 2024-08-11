Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

