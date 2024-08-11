Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 15.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 43.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

