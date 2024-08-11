Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 2.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,193. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $356.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.93. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

