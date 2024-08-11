Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Buys $531,050.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $531,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sleep Number Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $273.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sleep Number

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Further Reading

