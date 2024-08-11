SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SLM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SLM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

