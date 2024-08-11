SmarDex Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. SmarDex has a total market cap of $88.84 million and approximately $304,010.11 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmarDex has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01045244 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $122,819.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

