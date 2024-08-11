Smog One Day Volume Hits $163,627.11 (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Smog has a total market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $163,627.11 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smog has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Smog token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Smog

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02583707 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $159,256.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

