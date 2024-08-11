Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SQM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,256. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 242.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,572,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $8,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

