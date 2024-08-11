SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $19.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

SEDG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 5,013,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

