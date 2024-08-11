Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) PT Lowered to $64.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

