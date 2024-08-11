Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) PT Lowered to $64.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SOLV
Solventum Stock Performance
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Solventum
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $43,000.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.