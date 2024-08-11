Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 3,662,888 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
