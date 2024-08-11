Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 3,662,888 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.