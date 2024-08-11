Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $48.41. 5,503,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,544. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

