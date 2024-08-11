Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

NOC stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.34. 519,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,294. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $506.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.45.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

