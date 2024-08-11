Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 936 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.09. 4,683,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

