Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,485 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. 4,156,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.