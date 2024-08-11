Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $37,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 15,934,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,317,611. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

