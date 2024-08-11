Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 305.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 620,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

FBIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 960,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,458. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

