Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4,184.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $58.67. 5,619,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

