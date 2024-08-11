Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.88. 594,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.