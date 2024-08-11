SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.87. 38,585,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,062,422. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

