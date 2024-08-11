Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 254,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 96.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

