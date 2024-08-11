SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

