SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. 1,583,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.