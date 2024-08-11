SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Stake Lessened by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.98. 5,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $180.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.67.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.