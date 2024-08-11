SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,451. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

