SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 8.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,301,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.11. 696,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,960. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.97.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

