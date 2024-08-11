Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of SPB traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,511,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 68.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

