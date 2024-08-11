Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,150 at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,800 ($125.24) to GBX 8,150 ($104.15) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.
SPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.83) to GBX 9,580 ($122.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,697.50 ($123.93).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPX
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.