Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,150 at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,800 ($125.24) to GBX 8,150 ($104.15) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

SPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.83) to GBX 9,580 ($122.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,697.50 ($123.93).

SPX stock traded down GBX 240 ($3.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,660 ($97.89). 137,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,150. The company has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,076.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 7,650 ($97.76) and a 52-week high of £112.80 ($144.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,617.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,373.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

