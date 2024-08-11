Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 199 ($2.54) price target on the stock.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.25) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,866.67, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

