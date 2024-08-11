Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $133.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

