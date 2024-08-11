Stifel Nicolaus Increases MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $22.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MLNK stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
