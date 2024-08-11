Stifel Nicolaus Lowers AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target to $11.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 113.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. AerSale has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $273.53 million, a P/E ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.25.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 828,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

