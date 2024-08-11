StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.98.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
