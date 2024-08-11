StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.2 %

CVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Further Reading

