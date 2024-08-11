StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. 17,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,653. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

