StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPOF opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.
Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.