StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $31,346.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 112,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,043. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

